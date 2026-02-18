Unbeaten South Africa crush UAE to end group-stage campaign

South Africa's Aiden Markram and Quinton De Kock add runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 09, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India. — ICC

DELHI: South Africa defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by six wickets to finish the group stage unbeaten with four consecutive wins on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Proteas comfortably chased down UAE’s target of 123, losing just four wickets in 13.2 overs.

They got off to a blazing start, with captain Aiden Markram hitting boundaries to put early pressure on the UAE bowlers.

However, his fiery 11-ball 28 came to an end when spinner Haider Ali clean bowled him, also ending the 32-run opening partnership.

Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton joined forces to score crucial runs, taking the team’s total past the 50-run mark in the sixth over.

The Proteas lost their second wicket in the final over of the powerplay as Muhammad Jawadullah dismissed Quinton de Kock, who scored 14 off 16 balls, including three fours, leaving the team at 56-2 in 5.4 overs.

Dewald Brevis walked in to bat and quickly got going, easing the pressure alongside Rickelton as the pair put together a vital third-wicket partnership, taking the team’s total past the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

However, Muhammad Farooq ended the partnership by claiming the key wicket of Ryan Rickelton, who had played a fiery 30-run cameo off 16 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, leaving the team at 105-3 in 10.4 overs.

UAE showed no mercy, dismissing South Africa’s fourth batter as Brevis fell to Mohammad Arfan after a 36-run knock off 25 balls, which included one four and three sixes.

South Africa sealed the match with Tristan Stubbs unbeaten on six and Jason Smith adding three runs.

Batting first, the United Arab Emirates got off to a promising start as openers Aryansh Sharma and captain Muhammad Waseem put runs on the board in quick succession.

The duo shared a 38-run opening partnership before Waseem fell for a well-crafted 22 off 12 balls, including four boundaries, trapped by George Linde.

In the very next over, UAE lost their second wicket as Aryansh Sharma departed cheaply for 13 off 17 balls, which included a four and a six, courtesy of Corbin Bosch.

The team found itself struggling at 42-2 in 5.2 overs. Bosch struck again, dismissing Sohaib Khan for six runs off 11 deliveries, while Syed Haider was sent back by Anrich Nortje for six off 15 balls, leaving UAE at 82-4 in 13.4 overs.

Alishan Sharafu fought hard to stabilize the innings, playing a vital knock of 45 from 38 balls, featuring five fours and a six. However, his efforts fell short of setting a truly competitive total.

Bosch continued his impressive spell, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Muhammad Arfan for 11 off 18 deliveries. Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Farooq remained unbeaten on five and one, respectively.

For South Africa, Corbin Bosch was the standout performer, finishing with figures of three wickets for just 12 runs in his four-over spell.

Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets, while George Linde also chipped in with one, ensuring South Africa restricted UAE to a modest total.