Paula Badosa hits back at online abuse, vows to continue career

Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her round of 64 match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

Former world number two Paula Badosa has lashed out at what she described as a disrespectful internet comment when she was forced out of her second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships after receiving a right thigh injury.

The Spaniard had overtaken Elina Svitolina 4-1 before losing five straight games and eventually seeking medical attention, retiring.

The 28-year-old, who fought with chronic back problems last year and thought about retiring in 2024, confirmed that she wanted to continue her career despite constant injuries.

Going to social media, Badosa wrote:

“You have no idea what it’s like to live with a chronic injury and still choose to keep going,” Badosa said.

“To wake up every day not knowing how your body will respond, searching for solutions, and fighting for something you love and give everything even when it’s so difficult.

“So I’ll keep trying. Because it’s all about trying, and that won’t change. I’ll always try one more time. If there’s even a 1% chance to keep going, I’ll take it. That’s just how I see and understand life.”

The comments of Badosa have revived the discussion about the issue of online abuse in tennis. The WTA emphasised that it is one of its priorities to protect players against threats and abuse.

Destanee Aiava and Amanda Anisimova, among other players, have also expressed their thoughts on the psychological burden of cyberbullying, and irate gamblers have caused a big percentage of abuse.

Badosa finished by stating that to her, the disrespect in this case is to open the social media and read such messages, and this has been the rampant effect of online negativity on the mental well-being of athletes.