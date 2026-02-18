Manny Pacquiao set to face Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas comeback

Manny Pacquiao fights Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Jul 19, 2025. — Reuters

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has verified that he will take on former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas on 18 April in his second fight after a four-year hiatus.

The 47-year-old made a long-awaited return to the ring in July last year, having lost to WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios by a majority draw.

Pacquiao claims that fan support is his motivation in Las Vegas comeback.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me,” Pacquiao said in a statement released by Industry Media and Banner Promotions on Wednesday.

“Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight — and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao also retired in 2021 and returned to professional life last year. He represented the Philippines in the Philippine Senate (2016-2022) and ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2022.

He is the Filipino icon as he is the only boxer to win world titles in 8 weight classes, and he was the oldest welterweight world champion in history when he won the world title at the age of 40 in 2019.

He has a professional record of 62 wins, eight losses, and three draws out of 73 bouts. Pacquiao also became a member of the Class of 2025 at the International Boxing Hall of Fame.