Manny Pacquiao set to face Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas comeback

Pacquiao makes comeback after 2021 retirement

By Web Desk
February 18, 2026
Manny Pacquiao fights Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Jul 19, 2025. — Reuters

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has verified that he will take on former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas on 18 April in his second fight after a four-year hiatus.

The 47-year-old made a long-awaited return to the ring in July last year, having lost to WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios by a majority draw.

Pacquiao claims that fan support is his motivation in Las Vegas comeback.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me,” Pacquiao said in a statement released by Industry Media and Banner Promotions on Wednesday.

“Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight — and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao also retired in 2021 and returned to professional life last year. He represented the Philippines in the Philippine Senate (2016-2022) and ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2022.

He is the Filipino icon as he is the only boxer to win world titles in 8 weight classes, and he was the oldest welterweight world champion in history when he won the world title at the age of 40 in 2019.

He has a professional record of 62 wins, eight losses, and three draws out of 73 bouts. Pacquiao also became a member of the Class of 2025 at the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

