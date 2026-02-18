PHF summons players, management amidst mismanagement allegations following Australia tour

An undated picture of the Pakistan hockey team participating in the FIH Pro Hockey League. — FIH

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has summoned the national team's players and management for emergency consultations, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The move comes in the wake of serious allegations of mismanagement and mental harassment leveled by captain Ammad Shakeel Butt following the team's return from a tour of Australia.

Captain Ammad Butt, along with senior players Hannan Shahid and others, have been called to a meeting this evening at the PHF headquarters. Head coach Tahir Zaman, along with coaches Usman and Zeeshan Ashraf, have also been directed to attend.

According to sources within the federation, the meeting, to be presided over by PHF President Tariq Bugti, aims to review the complaints lodged by the players and discuss the team's logistical failures before any disciplinary or administrative decisions are made.

The team is scheduled to depart for Egypt in a week to participate in the FIH World Cup qualifiers. The PHF is expected to finalise its course of action within the next 48 hours to ensure the squad's departure proceeds as planned.

The emergency meeting follows explosive allegations made by Captain Ammad Butt upon his arrival at Lahore airport. Breaking his silence on the team's recent tour, Butt accused the team management and the PHF of gross mismanagement and mental harassment.

“All the reports coming out of Australia are true,” Butt told media personnel. “The players were subjected to conditions no professional athlete should ever have to endure.”

He detailed that players were forced to perform menial chores, including cleaning kitchens, washing dishes, doing their own laundry, and scrubbing washrooms before heading to the field for matches and training.

“These are the boys who work strenuously for the sake of their country,” Butt said. “How can they be expected to perform at an international level after cleaning toilets and washing kitchenware?” He alleged that the management's actions had “turned the players into mental patients.”

The captain further refuted claims made by former officials, including head coach Tahir Zaman, calling them “unfounded and a pack of lies.”

He expressed frustration over what he described as the federation’s divisive tactics, stating that players were individually asked to choose sides. “The federation asked every player separately if they were with the federation or the captain. The entire team stood by me unanimously,” he asserted.

Butt also challenged the federation's authority to silence the team. “We were told not to speak to the media or face a ban. I do not accept that code of conduct. I am under no pressure. We know the wrongs committed against us.”

Reacting swiftly to the captain's allegations, Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Noorish Sabah, who was present at the airport to receive the team, confirmed the PSB had made arrangements that were subsequently undermined by the PHF.

“The PSB had arranged and paid for hotel bookings in Australia, which were later cancelled by the PHF,” Sabah revealed. “The team management lied to us. If basic facilities like food and accommodation are not up to standard, performance will inevitably suffer.”

She confirmed that a comprehensive inquiry report detailing the mismanagement would be sent to the Prime Minister, stating unequivocally that the mistreatment of national athletes would not be tolerated.

During the upcoming meeting, PHF President Tariq Bugti is expected to hear detailed accounts regarding the team's accommodation and logistical arrangements. Following consultations with his think tank, he may initiate action against those found responsible for the fiasco.

Players are also expected to be questioned about their recent on-field performances, particularly the high number of goals conceded during the tour. The federation's final decisions are likely to be announced in a press conference by President Bugti and Secretary Rana Mujahid.

Despite the turmoil, Captain Ammad Butt remained focused on the future, expressing confidence in the team's potential.

“This squad can compete for the World Cup and the Olympics,” he asserted, but stressed that appointing a foreign coach was an urgent necessity to steer the team back on track and provide the professional environment required to succeed on the world stage.