T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam likely to feature against Namibia in must-win clash

Babar Azam of Pakistan warms up prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

COLOMBO: Top-order batter Babar Azam is expected to retain his place in Pakistan’s playing XI for their crucial final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Pakistan are likely to make a few tactical changes following their defeat against arch-rivals India at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is expected to miss out, making way for young batter Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, while Naseem Shah is set to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi in the pace attack.

There are no indications that Fakhar Zaman will feature in the lineup, with opener Sahibzada Farhan expected to retain his spot.

Pitch conditions are also influencing selection decisions. With visible grass covering on the surface, Pakistan are likely to favour pace over spin, which could see fast bowler Salman Mirza come in for spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan enter the match under pressure after their heavy loss to India.

The 2009 champions currently sit third in Group A with two wins and one defeat, holding a net run rate of -0.403.

A win over Namibia, or even a washout, would take Pakistan above the USA—currently second with four points and a superior net run rate—securing a second-place finish in the group and progression to the Super Eight stage.

Pakistan's Likely Playing XI Against Namibia: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.