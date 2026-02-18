Kylian Mbappe calls for Gianluca Prestianni’s Champions League ban

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Benfica coach Jose Mourinho and Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi react as the match was stopped due to racist chants in UEFA Champions League on February 17, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has requested Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni to be banned in the UEFA Champions League after the Argentine was caught on camera insulting Vinicius Junior with a racist word during their 1-0 win in the play-offs in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The incident occurred soon after Vinicius rolled Madrid into the lead five minutes into the second half.

Television footage showed Prestianni talking over his mouth with his shirt, but it was followed by a remark by Prestianni that Vinicius and the teammates interpreted as racist.

FIFA anti-racism protocol was triggered by referee Francois Letexier, who took a 11 minutes pause in the match. Video recordings also depicted a furious Mbappe fighting with Prestianni and calling him a bloody racist.

The mood shifted with the play being resumed, with both Vinicius and Mbappe being booed loudly by the home fans every time they got possession of the ball.

The game ended without any additional disturbance despite the tension.

Mbappe also wrote that racism should not be tolerated in the UEFA Champions League and that players should lead by example.

“We cannot accept that there is a player in Europe’s top football competition who behaves like this. This guy doesn’t deserve to play in the Champions League any more,” Mbappe said.

“We have to set an example for all the children watching us at home. What happened today is the kind of thing we cannot accept because the world is watching us.”

Prestianni denied the allegation on Instagram: “At no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.”

Vinicius responded on social media, writing: “Racists are, above all, cowards.”

The sides reunite at the Bernabéu on Wednesday.