ICC likely to shift major cricket events away from India

Varun Chakravarthy of India and teammates celebrate the wicket of Abrar Ahmed during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly considering relocating several upcoming global tournaments scheduled to be held in India, citing escalating political tensions and logistical challenges stemming from the refusal of neighboring nations to tour each other.

According to Australian media reports, the ICC is actively exploring the possibility of moving both the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup to alternative venues.

The move is a response to the ongoing deadlock between India and Pakistan, who have refused to play cricket in each other's countries.

Australia has emerged as the frontrunner to host these events should the relocation proceed, according to the reports.

The country has a strong recent track record of hosting major ICC events, having staged the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The current impasse stems from a previous agreement between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan, facilitated by the ICC, to hold all future matches between the two nations at neutral venues during global tournaments.

This arrangement was initially put in place after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. While the agreement was originally valid until 2027, reports suggest it will now be extended indefinitely to cover all future ICC events.

The board’s discussions are also complicated by the recent withdrawal of Bangladesh from the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is currently underway in India and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh refused to travel to India for the tournament, and when the ICC declined a request to move their matches to Sri Lanka, the team was left with no choice but to pull out of the competition.

The current situation leaves the cricketing landscape in a state of deadlock: India will not play in Pakistan, Pakistan will not play in India, and Bangladesh has also refused to tour India.

It remains highly uncertain whether India will tour Bangladesh for future bilateral series.

Rising cross-border political tensions have further strained relations on the field. The Indian team notably refused to shake hands with Pakistan players following their matches during the 2023 Asia Cup.

The trend continued during the ongoing T20 World Cup—for which Pakistan is playing all its matches in Sri Lanka—drawing significant criticism from fans and commentators.