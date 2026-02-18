Ali Raza ruled out of Pakistan Shaheens squad for England series; replacement named

Ali Raza of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Marco Alpe during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Super Six match against New Zealand at Harare Sports Club on January 27, 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe. - ICC

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced one change to the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England Lions, set to be played in Abu Dhabi from February 20 to March 9.

Following a comprehensive medical assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), right-arm fast bowler Ali Raza has been advised to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining a left knee injury.

He is currently undergoing a structured recovery programme at the NCA under the supervision of the PCB’s medical panel.

After consultations, the selection committee has named Swat-born Muhammad Amir Khan as Raza’s replacement for the series. The 24-year-old is a right-arm pacer who can also contribute as a right-handed batter.

The white-ball tour comprises three T20 matches on February 20, 22 and 24, followed by a five-match 50-over series from February 27 to March 9. All eight fixtures will be played at the Stadium Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Left-handed batter Shamyl Hussain will captain the Shaheens in both formats. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed as mentor and team manager for the tour.

Meanwhile, former Test cricketer Ijaz Ahmed Jr will serve as head coach, with ex-Pakistan international Mansoor Amjad as fielding coach and former Test fast bowler Aizaz Cheema as bowling coach.

Pakistan Shaheens updated squad:

Shamyl Hussain (captain), Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman, Muhammad Amir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Shahid Aziz and Sufyan Moqim.

Player support personnel:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (mentor & team manager), Ijaz Ahmed Jnr (head coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Aizaz Cheema (bowling coach), Mohammad Tahir (physiotherapist) and Usman Hashmi (performance analyst).

Pakistan Shaheens v England Lions series schedule: