Fawad Sarwar leads Kingsmen bid to revive Jamaica franchise for CPL 2026

The collage of photos shows Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen's owner Fawad Sarwar (left) and Chris Green representing Jamaica Tallawahs. - PSL/CPLT20

KINGSTON: Kingsmen Sports Enterprise has officially confirmed its entry into the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the launch of a new Jamaica-based franchise, marking a significant new chapter for cricket on the island.

Backed by a US-based investment group with a strong track record in sports infrastructure, technology and community development, the new franchise is positioned as a long-term partnership with Jamaica rather than a short-term sporting venture.

Kingsmen recently invested in a team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and aims to replicate a similar model in Jamaica by boosting sports tourism, supporting local enterprises and generating year-round economic activity linked to cricket and entertainment.

“Our vision for Jamaica goes far beyond match days,” said Fawad Sarwar, Group President of Kingsmen Sports Enterprise.

“This franchise is designed to act as an economic engine -creating employment, supporting local businesses, and positioning Jamaica as a global hub for cricket, culture, and sportainment,” he added.

The franchise is expected to create substantial direct and indirect economic impact through increased hotel occupancy, local staffing, vendor partnerships and expanded tourism during and beyond the CPL season.

Kingsmen has pledged to prioritise Jamaican suppliers, service providers, creatives and event partners to ensure investment remains within the local economy.

Respect for Jamaican identity and culture remains central to the franchise’s vision. The team plans to embrace the CPL’s reputation as the “Biggest Party in Sport” by integrating music, food, fashion and community celebration into the matchday experience.

In addition, Kingsmen has committed to building a strong development pathway for Jamaican cricketers.

The initiative will link grassroots programs to professional opportunities at home and abroad through investment in academies, coaching structures, data-driven scouting and youth engagement programs.

“This is about creating opportunity,” Sarwar added. “Opportunity for young Jamaican cricketers, for entrepreneurs, for artists, for hospitality workers, and for communities that see cricket as both heritage and future.”

The launch aligns with Kingsmen Sports Enterprise’s broader global cricket strategy, which combines world-class infrastructure, elite player development and community-focused investment models.

In Jamaica, the franchise has promised to ensure the team truly represents the island, its culture and its people.

Further details regarding the team’s identity, community initiatives and official launch events are expected to be announced in the coming months ahead of the 2026 CPL season.