Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, PAK vs NAM Match 35

COLOMBO: The 35th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.

Historically, Pakistan and Namibia have faced each other once in the T20I format, with the Green Shirts claiming the only victory.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Alex Volschenk, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh and Max Heingo.