Sadia Iqbal reclaims top spot in ICC Women's T20I bowler rankings

Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal bowls a delivery during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 14, 2024. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan's left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal on Tuesday became the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Women's T20I rankings for the third time in her career.

Sadia overtook Australia's Annabel Sutherland and India's Deepti Sharma to reclaim her spot at the summit on the back of her recent bowling prowess in the three-match away T20I series against South Africa.

The 30-year-old finished as the joint leading wicket-taker in the series, making five scalps at a remarkable average of 12.60 and an economy rate of just 5.81.

Her best bowling performance came in the third T20I in Benoni, where she returned magnificent figures of 3/18 and played a pivotal role in leading the visitors to the consolation victory.

Sadia holds the top spot with 743 rating points, followed by India's Deepti with 729, while Sutherland slipped to fourth position with 721. England's Sophie Ecclestone climbed up to the third spot with 727 points.

For the unversed, this is Sadia's third stint as the top-ranked bowler in women's T20Is, having previously held the premier spot briefly during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024.

The left-arm spinner then rose to the summit in May 2025, dethroning England's premier spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Her return to the top had come after England's premier spinner Sophie Ecclestone missed their T20I series against the West Indies, prompting a reshuffle in the rankings.

Ecclestone, who had been holding the top spot, dropped to fourth, allowing Iqbal to regain the position she briefly held during the World Cup in 2024.

Besides Sadia, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana also made significant strides on the list for T20I batters and T20I all-rounders, courtesy of her all-round brilliance in the recent series against South Africa.

Fatima finished as the leading run-scorer in the series, with 146 runs at an astounding average of 73.00 and a sensational strike rate of 184.81.

She played a 90-run knock in Pakistan's gruelling five-wicket defeat in the series opener, had a rare failure in the consequent fixture, before smashing a match-winning half-century in the last fixture, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Consequently, Fatima rose 31 places to equal 28th on the list for T20I batters and five spots to sixth for T20I all-rounders.