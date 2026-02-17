Oleksandr Usyk called out by Zuffa Boxing heavyweight

An undated photo of world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Efe Ajagba has called out Oleksandr Usyk after brutally knocking out Charles Martin.

In his debut fight under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing banner, Ajagba succeeded when he took on American heavyweight Martin.

Nigerian dropped his opponent in the third round with the former world champion on borrowed time, before the referee stopped the fight in the fourth round.

After the victory, Ajagba has strengthened his status as a top-15-ranked heavyweight.

Following the fight, Ajagba insisted that he is ready to take on Usyk and wants the fight, among any others, in the top ten of the rankings.

"My last fight after Martin Bakole, they didn't give me a shot against Usyk because it was a draw,” he said at the post-fight press conference.

"I want to fight Usyk, I wish I'd won the fight as they could have given it to me.

"But Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, it doesn't matter to me. I'll fight anyone in the top ten."

A bout with the current unified champion would likely have made more sense when Ajagba was at a better ranking.

But with his time running out in the professional ranks, Oleksandr Usyk is also chasing the big names.

Usyk, the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion, has been permitted a voluntary defence in his next fight, which the unbeaten boxer reportedly wanted against Deontay Wilder.

However, Wilder chose to fight Derek Chisora, leaving Usyk in tatters, and at last week’s press conference for that fight, American’s manager Shelly Finkel said: “Look, Usyk came to us recently to fight. We didn’t know if that could happen, and we were on a trajectory to fight Chisora.”

Wilder is set to face Chisora on April 4 in London, United Kingdom.

Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, previously said that Wilder was one of the ‘big 3’ names from this generation that Usyk hadn’t faced. “And as well, it’s in the United States,” Klimas said.

Usyk’s next fight is unclear. In any case, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has said that the Ukrainian must face the WBC (World Boxing Council) interim champion Agit Kabayel next after his voluntary fight.