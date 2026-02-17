Ronda Rousey to make MMA return against Gina Carano in historic bout

An undated picture of Ronda Rousey. — mmafighting

INGLEWOOD: Ronda Rousey will be making her first appearance in mixed martial arts in almost ten years, competing against Gina Carano here at the Intuit Dome on 16 May.

The 145-pound bout will consist of five rounds of five minutes each and will be broadcast on Netflix, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) confirmed on Tuesday.

Rousey said she was excited to get back to MMA and described her next match against Carano as the largest women's fight in the history of combat sports.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” Rousey said.

The first UFC bantamweight champion, Rousey retired to MMA in 2016 and was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018, before joining WWE from 2018–22. Carano, 43, retired after losing to Cris Cyborg in 2009 and started a career in acting.

Carano disclosed that it was Rousey who had selected her in a comeback match, and she said they had always wanted to fight.

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us,” Carano said.

“She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen.”

The announcement is a milestone in the history of women's fighting sports, and it will be a blockbuster battle for the fans all over the world.