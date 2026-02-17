Fans to get free entry for Pakistan-Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match: SLC

Pakistani fans cheer during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Reuters

COLOMBO: The entry for the crucial Group A match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Namibia, scheduled to be played here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Wednesday, has been made free for fans, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.

According to the SLC, fans can witness the final T20 World Cup 2026 match at the venue "free of charge", with gates number five and seven set to be opened for them from 1:00 PM as per the local time, two hours ahead of the commencement of the action.

"Gates 5 and 7 of the SSC Grounds, Colombo, will be kept open for the public to enter and witness the Pakistan vs. Namibia match, 'Free-of-Charge.' The game will be played tomorrow (18 February)," the SLC said in a statement.

"The gates will open at 1:00 PM, and the match will commence at 3:00 PM.

"Tomorrow's fixture will be the fifth World Cup match hosted at the SSC and also the final game at the venue for this tournament.

"The ground has already made history during the ongoing T20 World Cup, having hosted the inaugural match of the tournament as well as its first-ever under-lights international game."

The upcoming fixture, however, may be disrupted as the weather forecast indicates around 60 per cent chance of showers.

The region is currently experiencing thunderstorms, with a temperature of 29°C, feeling like 30°C. Northern winds are blowing at 19 km/h, gusting up to 37 km/h.

Notably, the upcoming match is crucial for Pakistan as they need to win it to qualify for the Super Eights by finishing second in Group A standings with six points.

Meanwhile, if the match gets washed out due to rain, Pakistan would still advance due to points split, which would take their tally to five, one more than that of second-placed United States of America (USA).