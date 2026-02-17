Jayson Tatum shares emotional update nine months after Achilles tear

An undated picture of Jayson Tatum. — Instagram/ jaytatum0

Jayson Tatum has provided an emotional update on his progress as he recovers, about nine months after tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the NBA postseason against the New York Knicks last May.

Forty weeks into an intensive rehabilitation programme, the Boston Celtics star took a moment to reflect on the personal growth he has experienced while off the court.

40 weeks🙏🏽

I’ve really grown to appreciate this journey I’ve been on and allow time for me to pat myself on the back for showing up everyday! — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) February 17, 2026

Tatum emphasised his strength and the development of a person, as he has also learned to appreciate the rehabilitation process and to see every day his dedication to a new life.

“40 weeks,” Tatum wrote. “I’ve really grown to appreciate this journey I’ve been on and allow time for me to pat myself on the back for showing up every day!”

His statements highlight the physical and mental requirements of coming back after one of the most severe injuries that basketball has to offer.

The 25-year-old has allegedly been taking his rehabilitation seriously because speculation keeps growing on when he will come back.

Providing further insight earlier this month, ESPN insider Shams Charania said.

“He has aggressively attacked his rehab at every turn. And listen, there are more boxes for Jayson Tatum to check,” Charania said on Feb. 8.

“There are more phases in his rehab; he’s gotta practice with the team, of course.”

Boston has been very competitive as well despite the absence of Tatum. The Celtics are 35-19 with All-Star Jaylen Brown as their leader, and the team is at the number two position in the East and are 51/2 games behind the Eastern Conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons.