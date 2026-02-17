Khamzat Chimaev’s coach says Alex Pereira should avoid fight against ‘Borz’

This collage of photos shows UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (left) and middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. — Reuters/AFP

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach, Alan ‘Finfou’ Nascimento, has said that Alex Pereira should chase a third UFC title at heavyweight division instead of fighting ‘Borz’.

It seems like the light heavyweight champion, Pereira, is running out of options.

Pereira knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the first round to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on October 04, 2025.

The victory was an impressive one for the Brazilian as he avenged his title loss at UFC 313 to Ankalaev.

After defeating Magomed, Pereira called out Jon Jones and expressed his desire to move up to the heavyweight division.

One of the reasons for the Brazilian’s desire to move up to the heavyweight division is the lack of big fish at 205lbs, as he has already defeated several of the top fighters in his weight class.

However, soon after Alex Pereira called out Jones, the UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev also showed a desire to have a fight against ‘Poatan’ at light heavyweight.

However, Chimaev’s longtime coach, Nascimento, has warned Pereira of fighting ‘Borz’ because of his weak grappling skills compared to Khamzat, who is the master.

“If I look at the situation from Khamzat’s side, Khamzat vs Pereira would be the fight that would sell the most and Khamzat would be fighting for another belt, it’s great for him,” Nascimento told MMA Today.

“He’s not the kind of guy that’s gonna come up with excuses if things don’t go his way. But Khamzat would be fighting even more relaxed if he moved up.”

Nascimento then explained why the Brazilian should chase a gold at the heavyweight division.

“If I were Pereira, I would next accept that fight because let’s be honest, Khamzat would be (the biggest) challenge. Pereira would have to defend. Pereira already has two belts now he has the opportunity to accomplish something no one has ever done before in the history of the UFC,” he explained.

“If I were Pereira I would say, ‘Khamzat, I have a bigger goal – I have to go for the third belt.’ But could that fight happen? Yes.”