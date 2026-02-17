Jamie Carragher claims THIS thing could stop Arsenal from winning title

Pundit Jamie Carragher before the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool on June 21, 2020. — Reuters

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that one thing that could stop Arsenal from winning the Premier League title is their lack of quality in the attack.

Carragher also said that he thought Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard could be the key players to help Arsenal win the silverware this season, but he is not impressed by their performance.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former defender said that the Gunners have great mentality, but they lack quality in the front four or five.

"I made a comment about Arsenal about a month ago on the back of picking my Premier League team of the season so far. People talk about their mentality – I actually think Arsenal have a great mentality,” Carragher said.

“But their problem could be a lack of quality in the final third. When I watch Arsenal, I don’t think they’ve got an absolute superstar in the front four or five players. I thought Saka and Odegaard were going to get there a couple of years ago."

He added that in comparison with Manchester City, Arsenal have the best team this season, but they lack quality in attack.

"I thought they were ready to almost become the best players in the Premier League. I still don’t think they have got one of them,” he added.

“So people talk about mentality with Arsenal, but what I think could actually stop them [in the title race] is actually quality. I think we would all agree that they are the best team this season, but Man City have been there before, even if it’s not a vintage City."

Arsenal are leading the Premier League table with City four points behind them with 12 matches remaining this campaign.