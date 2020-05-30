PSL 2020 betting scandal: PCB partner admits mistake, offers apology

PSL 2020 matches were gambled on outside of Pakistan.

Techfront International FZE, a business partner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has admitted that it was their fault that left the board red-faced after it emerged that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches were gambled on online.

Following reports that PSL 2020 matches were available for betting outside of Pakistan, the PCB had explained that it was not their fault and that a broadcast partner was responsible for it without their knowledge.

That partner has now owned up its mistake and apologised to the PCB, as per a press release issued by the board.

“Techfront International FZE acknowledges it was not proactive in obtaining prior permission from the PCB in respect of specific sublicensing and in that process it was not aligned to the spirit and provisions of the Rights Agreement with PCB with regard to HBL PSL V’s live-streaming rights,” the company stated.

“We have extended our regrets and apology to the PCB and look forward to their sympathetic consideration in the matter.”

The PCB accepted the apology but also admitted that it will also be more stringent about such contractual issues in future in order to avoid a repeat of the situation.

“We appreciate the Right Holder’s apology and detailed explanation offered by them. At its own end the PCB shall put in place more stringent measures to ensure extra vigilance; enhancement of internal monitoring processes and procedures; continual issuance of clear guidelines to our partners so there is a better understanding of the dos and the don’ts,” the PCB stated.

