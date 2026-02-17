Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua tragedy sparked boxing comeback

A collage of Briton Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. — Instagram/ tysonfury, X

Briton Tyson Fury said on Monday that the tragic car accident involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria, which claimed two lives, proved a ‘turning point’ in his decision to return to the ring.

In December, Joshua, a former heavyweight world champion, was involved in a crash after which he suffered some minor injuries.

This accident reportedly claimed the lives of his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

Fury aired his opinion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he will fight Arslanbek Makhmudov on 11 April in his comeback fight.

The multiple world heavyweight champion claimed that the tragedy that happened to Joshua made him realise how vulnerable life is and that he should go back to boxing because of his love and passion towards the sport.

“The biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua,” Fury said.

“I hear all that bad news that's gone on and I thought, you know what, life is very short, very precious and very fragile.

“Tomorrow is a mystery, we have to live for today. And me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then that I'm going to come back to boxing – because it's something that I love, I'm passionate about and that I've always been in love with.”

Fury, 37, declared his comeback out of his recent retirement in January. The contest will mark his first fight since his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.