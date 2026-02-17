Pakistan Shaheens to depart for UAE on Wednesday to play white-ball series

Pakistan Shaheens' players pictured during the training camp at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 17, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England Lions will depart for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the emerging national cricketers took part in a six-day pre-series camp here, during which they took part in various scenario-based matches as well as training sessions.

Meanwhile, on the final day of the camp, the Pakistan Shaheens squad locked horns with a Karachi side in a practice T20 match here at the National Bank Stadium.

For the unversed, the white-ball series against England Lions is comprised of three T20s, scheduled to be played on February 20, 22 and 24, respectively, followed by five One-Day matches, slated to run from February 27 to March 9.

Notably, all eight white-ball fixtures between Pakistan and England Lions will be played at the Stadium Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Left-handed batter Shamyl Hussain will lead the Shaheens in both formats.

He will be supported in the batting line-up by Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Player of the Tournament Maaz Sadaqat and left-hander Saad Khan.

Pakistan U19 batter Sameer Minhas has also received a call-up for both series, alongside his brother Arafat Minhas, as the siblings continue to impress following their appearances in the ICC U19 World Cup and ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars, respectively.

Wicket-keeping duties will be shared by Rohail Nazir and Saad Baig, while the spin attack will include Arafat Minhas, leg-spinner Saad Masood and left-arm wrist-spinner Sufyan Moqim.

The pace department features U19 pacer Ali Raza, along with Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Mohammad Salman and Shahid Aziz.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will serve as mentor and team manager for the tour.

Former Test player Ijaz Ahmed Jr will lead as head coach, supported by former Pakistan international Mansoor Amjad as fielding coach and ex-Test pacer Aizaz Cheema as bowling coach.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad:

Shamyl Hussain (c), Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Shahid Aziz and Sufyan Moqim.

Support Staff:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (mentor & team manager), Ijaz Ahmed Jr (head coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Aizaz Cheema (bowling coach), Mohammad Tahir (physiotherapist) and Usman Hashmi (performance analyst).

Pakistan Shaheens vs England Lions