Greg Rusedski believes Emma Raducanu should remain without coach this season

Emma Raducanu celebrates her victory over Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the first round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

Greg Rusedski believes that Emma Raducanu should remain without a coach this season, which could help her 'figure out herself'.

The 23-year-old Briton won her first major at the US Open in 2021 as a teenager, but since that shock success, she has failed to replicate it, courtesy of struggles with various injury problems, including wrist surgery.

Raducanu announced Francisco Roig as her new coach in August 2025 as she looked to get back to her best form.

The start of the 2026 season has also not been a good one for the British tennis star, as she was defeated by Maria Sakkari in the United Cup and also exited Hobart International at the third round stage.

At the Australian Open in January, she was eliminated in the second round.

After failure at Melbourne, Emma Raducanu decided to part ways with Roig, and there have been recent signs of improvement.

While she was knocked out of the Dubai Open in the first round, she reached the final of the Winners Open in Romania the weekend before last, where she was defeated by Sorana Cirstea by 6-0, 6-2.

Speaking on his podcast, Off Court with Greg, Rusedski made comparisons between Raducanu and the former men’s tennis world No. 1, Roger Federer, saying the Swiss has also gone through a period where he was without a coach, and it was best for him.

"I remember Roger Federer going through a period by himself without a coach, and it was possibly the best thing for him," Rusedski said.

"He figured out certain things for himself and took ownership of it.”

That was a period of time when Federer decided to play without his coach, Peter Lundgren, in 2003, and then spent a stretch of 2004 without replacing him, winning the US Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open during that period.

Raducanu’s progress in Transylvania convinced Rusedski to believe that Raducanu has the ability and chance to work on her game alone.

“We saw her [Raducanu] in Romania get to the finals. Yes, she did not perform as well as she would like in the finals,” the former Grand Slam finalist said.

"So she has got to figure out herself and figure out the relationship where she sees eye-to-eye with the coach with how she wants to play out there.

"That is where she has got to have the right mindset with the coach in terms of how she has to play, what her techniques need to be on the court and have that clarity.

"So, a little bit of time away without a coach right now, someone who is just hitting her, might be a real positive until she finds someone who she is on the same page with week in and week out, because she has not found that person yet. Hopefully she does."