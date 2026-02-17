Pakistan ease past UAE to reach Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship semi-final

Pakistan A's Shawaal Zulfiqar (right) and Huraina Sajjad bump fists during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against UAE at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 17, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

BANGKOK: Anosha Nasir's three-wicket haul, followed by Shawaal Zulfiqar's unbeaten 38 in the run chase, led Pakistan A to a thumping nine-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 10th match of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship here at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The victory marked Pakistan A's second in the continental tournament and helped them qualify for the semi-finals by finishing second in Group A standings due to a superior net run rate than UAE.

Furthermore, arch-rivals India A also advanced into the knockout stage by topping the group with four points and a massive net run rate of 3.042.

Pakistan A captain Hafsa Khalid's decision to field first paid dividends as her team's bowling unit dismantled UAE's batting unit, booking it for a meagre 79 in 17.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Theertha Satish waged a lone battle for UAE, top-scoring with a 27-ball 32 with the help of five boundaries.

Besides her, only middle-order batter Rinitha Rajith (14) managed to score in double figures. The duo also shared a 29-run partnership for the third wicket.

Anosha spearheaded Pakistan A's bowling charge with economical figures of 3/18 in her four overs, followed by skipper Hafsa with two wickets, while Waheeda Akhtar, Omaima Sohail, Momina Riasat and Gull Rukh chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Pakistan A made light work of the 82-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 54 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Green Shirts was right-handed opener Shawaal, who top-scored with an unbeaten 38 off 31 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six.

She was supported by fellow top-order batter Huraina Sajjad, who made 26 not out from 19 balls, as the duo shared an unbeaten 56-run stand for the third wicket.

Heena Hotchandani remained the solitary wicket-taker for UAE. She dismissed opener Eman Naseer, who could score 12 off 16 deliveries, laced with two fours.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan's opponent for the semi-final will be determined following the conclusion of the Group B matches.