T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal win toss, elect to bowl first against Scotland

Nepal's Rohit Paudel looks on at the innings break of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Italy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 12, 2026. — ICC

MUMBAI: Nepal have won the toss and opted to field first against Scotland in the 33rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal and Brad Currie.

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Nandan Yadav and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Head-to-head

Historically, Nepal and Scotland have come face-to-face thrice in the shortest format, with the latter dominating the head-to-head record with two victories, while the emerging Asian side have one triumph.

Matches: 3

Scotland: 2

Nepal: 1



Form Guide



Scotland and Nepal enter the fixture with dismal momentum in their favour as the former have just one victory in their first three T20 World Cup 2026 matches, while Nepal are yet to register a triumph.



Consequently, both teams are out of the Super Eights race and thus take the field to conclude the mega event on a triumphant note.



Scotland: L, W, L, L, L (most recent first)

Nepal: L, L, L, W, W