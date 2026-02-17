Tyson Fury makes bizarre claim about trainer for comeback fight

Tyson Fury during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has made a bizarre trainer decision ahead of his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov in April.

Fury announced his retirement in January 2025, following his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in two consecutive fights, the only boxer to have beaten him in his career.

However, the former world heavyweight champion reversed his decision to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov, scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was considered his tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

In a press conference on Monday, Fury said that he has acquired all the knowledge required to prepare for a bout.

He also showed signs of separation from his trainer, saying he will be training alone.

“I’m like Clubber Lang,” Fury said on the Netflix broadcast at yesterday's pre-fight press conference.

“I’m going to train alone.

“I know what to do, I know how to go 12 rounds, I know how to push myself when I need to, but I also know when to take a rest when I need to.”

Tyson Fury added that boxing is not rocket science as long as you train well, eat well and get plenty of rest.

"Boxing, people try to make it so much like rocket science, but it’s not,” he added.

“As long as you train hard and eat well and get plenty of rest, I think the rest of it, if you’re experienced like I am, an experienced veteran in this game, sometimes you need people to point stuff out to you and remind you of certain aspects.

“But what I don’t know about my own body now, I’m never going to know.”

Fury's words suggest he is going to end his six-year partnership with long-time trainer SugarHill Steward.

Steward replaced Ben Davison in 2020 and helped Fury win back-to-back fights over Deontay Wilder.

He was also part of Briton’s team in victories over Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora and Francis Ngannou, as well as his consecutive defeats to Usyk.