Nepal vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NEP vs SCO Match 33

MUMBAI: The 33rd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was played between Nepal and Scotland here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Historically, Nepal and Scotland have come face-to-face thrice in the shortest format, with the latter dominating the head-to-head record with two victories, while the emerging Asian side have one triumph.

Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal and Brad Currie.

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Nandan Yadav and Sandeep Lamichhane.