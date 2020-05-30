MS Dhoni was one of the Indian players who showed no urgency in the match against England in World Cup 2019 to allegedly damage Pakistan's chances.

While England star Ben Stokes would only hint what is by now an open secret that India did not try their hardest to beat England in World Cup 2019 , former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has minced no words in airing his concerns.

Razzaq, in an interview with a local TV channel, commented on an excerpt from Stokes' book, in which he writes that he was mystified by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's "bizarre" and lethargic batting in a mammoth run chase.

After Stokes’ comments all but corroborated experts’ and Pakistani fans’ long-held suspicion that India had played the way they played to throw Pakistan out of the tournament, Razzaq, too, said that an Indian conspiracy was in place at the time.

“There is no doubt in this. I had told this at that time as well. In fact, everyone else opined the same. For a person who can hit fours and sixes at will, he was blocking everything...Hence, one tends to know,” Razzaq said.

READ: PCB to ask ICC to probe Ben Stokes' allegation against Indian team



'No doubt' India conspired against Pakistan in World Cup: Abdul Razzaq