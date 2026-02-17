T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe qualify for Super Eights after Ireland clash washed out

Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza (left) celebrates with Brendan Taylor after his team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026. — AFP

PALLEKELE: Zimbabwe have secured their place in the Super Eight round of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, even though their Group D clash against Ireland was washed out due to persistent rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Continuous rain forced the match to be abandoned before the toss could take place, leaving the ground waterlogged and unplayable.

The abandoned match has dashed Australia and Ireland’s hopes of reaching the Super Eights, eliminating both sides from the tournament, although Australia still have one group fixture remaining against Oman.

Placed third in the group with one win and two defeats, Australia would have needed victory over Oman in their final match to move to four points — still short of Zimbabwe’s five points after their rain-affected clash with Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ireland conclude their campaign with one win, two defeats and one no result from four matches, finishing with three points.

It is pertinent to mention that Zimbabwe have been in impressive form throughout the tournament, winning their first two group-stage matches against Oman and Australia.

In their opener, the Chevrons restricted Oman to 103, comfortably chasing the target in 13.3 overs while losing just two wickets.

In their second match against Australia, Zimbabwe posted 169-2 in 20 overs, setting a target of 170. Australia fell short, being bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs, handing Zimbabwe a 23-run victory.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe, led by Raza, will now face Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match on Thursday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.