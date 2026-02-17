Weather update ahead of Pakistan-Namibia T20 World Cup match

Members of ground staff cover the pitch as rain stops the second day play of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 25, 2023. - AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan will face Namibia in a crucial, must-win Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.

However, rain could play spoilsport, with forecasts indicating a 50–60% chance of showers.

The region is currently experiencing thunderstorms, with a temperature of 29°C, feeling like 30°C. Northern winds are blowing at 19 km/h, gusting up to 37 km/h.

Humidity is extremely high at 74%, with indoor conditions reflecting the same. Rainfall accumulation stands at 5.9 mm, and dense cloud cover at 100% has reduced visibility to just 1.6 km.

The cloud ceiling is low at 600 meters, air quality is unhealthy, and the UV index is very low at 0.6. The AccuLumen Brightness Index indicates dark conditions, consistent with stormy weather.

By 4 PM, conditions are expected to improve slightly, with cloudy skies and a steady temperature of 29°C (RealFeel 31°C). Northern winds will persist at 19 km/h, gusting up to 43 km/h.

Humidity remains extremely high at 69%, visibility improves to 8 km, and the cloud ceiling rises to 3,100 meters. Air quality will still be unhealthy, and the UV index will remain low at 0.7.

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions, come into this match under pressure after a disappointing outing against India.

Opting for a spin-heavy attack after winning the toss, they were unable to contain India’s batting, with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a half-century to help India post 175/5 in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s spin duo, Abrar Ahmed and experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan, struggled. Abrar conceded 38 runs in three overs, while Shadab leaked 17 runs in a single over, with neither taking a wicket.

Among the pacers, Shaheen Afridi made the only notable impact, returning figures of 1/31 in two overs. Captain Salman Ali Agha described it as an “off-day.” Pakistan’s batting also faltered, bowled out for 114 in 18 overs.

Currently, Pakistan sits third in Group A with two wins and one loss from three matches, holding a net run rate of -0.403.

A win—or even a washout—against Namibia would give them six points, likely placing them second in the group and overtaking the USA (four points, net run rate 0.788), securing progression to the Super Eight stage.