Yuvraj Samra breaks Ahmed Shehzad's T20 World Cup record

The collage of photos shows Canadian batter Yuvraj Samra (left) and Pakistan's opening batter Ahmed Shehzad. — ICC/AFP

CHENNAI: Canada opener Yuvraj Samra created history on Tuesday, becoming the youngest player to score a century in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The 19-year-old reached the milestone in 58 balls during Canada’s Group D clash against New Zealand at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

At 19 years and 141 days, Samra surpassed the previous record held by Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad, who was 22 years and 127 days old when he scored his hundred, to become the youngest centurion in the tournament’s history.

He also became the first player from an Associate nation to register a century in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Samra set the tone early, reaching his half-century in 36 deliveries before accelerating against a seasoned New Zealand attack.

He shared a 116-run opening stand with captain Dilpreet Bajwa, who contributed 36 runs, providing solid support as Canada built a strong platform at the top.

His century made him only the second batter to reach three figures in the 2026 edition, after Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka, and powered Canada to a competitive 173 for 4 in a crucial match against New Zealand.

Youngest Centurions in Men’s T20 World Cups:

• 19y 141d – Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026*

• 22y 127d – Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

• 23y 156d – Suresh Raina (IND) vs SA, Gros Islet, 2010

• 25y 83d – Alex Hales (ENG) vs SL, Chattogram, 2014

• 25y 327d – Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs SL, Sydney, 2022

Facing the pace of Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, Samra combined composure with calculated aggression, striking 11 boundaries and six sixes to finish with 110 off 65 balls, registering his maiden century in international cricket across formats.

Bajwa’s dismissal off the final ball of the 14th over offered New Zealand brief relief, but Samra continued to dominate through the middle overs.

He survived a scare on 103 when James Neesham dropped a chance at long off, allowing the ball to race away for four, but Glenn Phillips eventually secured the catch at deep backward square leg to end Samra’s innings on the second attempt.

Canada, who had lost all previous matches and were at the bottom of the group, needed a standout performance—and Samra delivered on the biggest stage.

New Zealand, second in Group D with four points behind South Africa, now face a challenging chase to strengthen their position in the standings.