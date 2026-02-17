T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe-Ireland toss delayed due to rain

Covers have been placed on the ground as the toss for the Zimbabwe-Ireland T20 World Cup clash was delayed due to rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 17, 2026. — AFP

PALLEKELE: Rain caused a brief delay in the toss for the group-stage clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran.

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (c), Sam Topping, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young.

Head-to-head:

Zimbabwe and Ireland have faced each other 18 times in T20Is, with both sides winning eight matches each, while two encounters ended with no result.

Matches played: 18

Zimbabwe won: 8

Ireland won: 8

No result: 2

Form Guide:

Zimbabwe will aim to maintain their strong run and secure another victory to strengthen their chances of reaching the Super Eight stage, following back-to-back group-stage wins against Oman and Australia.

Meanwhile, Ireland, supported by a key win over Australia, will look to register their second win of the tournament to boost their hopes of progressing to the Super Eight stage, although qualification depends on other results.

Zimbabwe: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Ireland: W, L, L, W, W