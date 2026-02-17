Usman Tariq defends Babar, Shaheen ahead of must-win Namibia clash

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Michael Levittduring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 07, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has come to the defence of star duo Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi amid their recent poor form, ahead of the team’s must-win clash against Namibia on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

During the pre-match press conference, Tariq reflected on the contributions of Pakistan’s senior players and the team’s overall mindset. He emphasised the value of experience while acknowledging the unpredictability of cricket.

“Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have won many matches for us. Winning and losing are part of the game. Going forward, you will see us play well,” Tariq said.

He further addressed the team’s approach to setbacks and the learning process after a defeat, highlighting the importance of reflection and moving forward.

“After the match, the discussion is always about what mistakes we made. If one match doesn’t go well, that’s part of the game,” he stated.

The right-arm spinner reflected on the team’s recent struggles and the importance of learning from past errors. He emphasised the proactive steps they have taken to address shortcomings.

“Problems arise when you don’t work on your mistakes. We have worked on our mistakes. If we don’t repeat them, there won’t be any problem," he said.

He also spoke about handling high-pressure situations on the field, explaining that staying composed is crucial for performance.

“Feeling pressure is normal. Controlling pressure is part of the job, and we have worked on that. But right now, there is no pressure. I didn’t feel that the team was under pressure," he concluded.

In their previous outing, the 2009 champions, opted for a spin-heavy attack after winning the toss and electing to field.

However, the strategy backfired as India’s batting, led by a blistering half-century from Ishan Kishan, propelled them to 175/5 in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s spin duo, Abrar Ahmed and experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan, struggled. Abrar conceded 38 runs in three overs, while Shadab leaked 17 runs in a single over, with neither claiming a wicket.

Among the pacers, Shaheen Afridi was the only one to make a notable impact, returning figures of 1/31 in two overs. Captain Salman Ali Agha later described it as an “off-day.”

The Green Shirts’ batting also faltered under pressure, being bowled out for 114 in 18 overs after a disastrous start to the chase.

Earlier in the tournament, Salman Mirza impressed in Pakistan’s opening match against the Netherlands, picking up 3/24 in four overs. In 14 T20Is for Pakistan, he has taken 22 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36.

Currently, Pakistan sits third in the Group A points table with two wins and one defeat from three matches, with a net run rate of -0.403.

A win against Namibia would secure six points, putting them in the second spot and overtaking the USA, who have two wins and two losses with four points and a net run rate of 0.788, ensuring progression to the Super Eight stage.