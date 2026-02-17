San Diego Padres sign Ty France, Walker Buehler to minor league deals

An undated picture of right-hander Walker Buehler. — Instagram/ buehlersdayoff21

The San Diego Padres have strengthened their pitching and infield depth with the agreement to minor league deals with first baseman Ty France and right-hander Walker Buehler, as reported by international media on Monday.

Buehler, a 31-year-old, comes back to the organisation that recruited him in 2015. He is reported to have an invitation to major league spring training in his contract, which is awaiting a medical.

Last season, the seven-year veteran divided the seven-year tenure between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays with a batting average of .257, seven home runs and 52 RBIs in 138 games.

He was also awarded his first Gold Glove in the year 2025. France had his best season in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners, where he hit .274, with a career-high 20 home runs and 83 RBIs, to be selected as an All-Star in his sole appearance.

He has 840 career games, including stints with the Cincinnati Reds and a.262 average with 81 homers and 364 RBIs. Buehler, a 31-year-old, is also looking to re-establish himself, following a second Tommy John operation that sidelined him and kept him out of the entire 2023 season.

Between 2017 and 2022, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he had a record of 46-16 and a 3.02 ERA in addition to making two All-Star games. Before being included in the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies last year, he played with the Dodgers in 2024.

Buehler will try to be the No. 5 starter in Padres, and France could give them an experienced first baseman.