New Zealand book Super Eight spot with comfortable win over Canada

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Canada at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Chennai, India. — ICC

CHENNAI: New Zealand comfortably defeated Canada by eight wickets to record their third win in the group stage and advance to the Super Eight round from Group D at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on Tuesday.

Chasing a total of 174, the Blackcaps eased to victory in 15.1 overs, losing just two wickets, thanks to a stellar partnership between Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

New Zealand got off to a steady start as openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen added 30 runs for the first wicket.

However, both fell in consecutive overs — Seifert was dismissed by Saad Bin Zafar for six off 10 balls, while Dillon Heyliger accounted for Allen, who made 21 off eight deliveries, including two fours and a six.

Ravindra and Phillips then took charge, calming the innings and racing towards the target with aggressive strokeplay. Their 100-run partnership propelled New Zealand to a commanding position.

Phillips was in scintillating form, scoring an unbeaten 76 off 36 balls with four boundaries and six sixes, marking his 12th T20I fifty.

Ravindra contributed 59 off 39 deliveries, including four fours and three sixes, bringing up his fourth T20I half-century to seal a comprehensive win.

Opting to bat first, Canada made a commanding start as openers Yuvraj Samra and captain Dilpreet Bajwa laid a solid foundation at the top of the order.

The pair stitched together a fluent opening partnership, with Samra taking charge early and dominating the scoring to guide Canada past the 50-run mark comfortably.

The duo accumulated runs steadily without taking unnecessary risks, keeping the scoreboard ticking while preserving wickets.

Samra brought up a well-crafted half-century as Canada maintained control during the powerplay and middle overs.

The breakthrough finally came in the 14th over when Bajwa was dismissed for a valuable 36 off 39 deliveries, including four boundaries, leaving Canada at 116-1.

Unfazed by the wicket, Samra continued his sublime form, gradually accelerating and putting pressure on New Zealand’s bowling attack.

The right-hander went on to register his maiden T20I century, anchoring the innings brilliantly.

He received useful support from Navneet Dhaliwal as the pair added important runs in the latter stages.

However, New Zealand struck again in the 18th over when Matt Henry removed Dhaliwal for a brisk 10 off seven balls, reducing Canada to 153-2 in 17.4 overs.

Nicholas Kirton was dismissed cheaply for two off three deliveries by Jimmy Neesham, while Jacob Duffy claimed the prized wicket of Samra in the final over.

The opener played a scintillating knock of 110 off 65 deliveries, smashing 11 fours.

Dilon Heyliger added late impetus with an unbeaten eight off three balls, including a six off his first delivery, while Harsh Thaker chipped in with a run-a-ball three to take Canada to a competitive total.