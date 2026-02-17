Here’s why Mitchell Santner ruled out of T20 World Cup clash against Canada

Mitchell Santner looks onduring a New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 16, 2026 in Chennai, India. - ICC

CHENNAI: New Zealand national cricket team captain Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Stand-in skipper Daryl Mitchell confirmed at the toss that Santner was unavailable due to illness.

“Mitch (Santner) had a bit of a dodgy burger last night and he's not feeling too great today, so hopefully he's good to go in 24 hours,” Mitchell said.

Santner has endured a quiet campaign so far. The left-arm spinner has scored 17 runs in the tournament and struggled to make an impact with the ball.

He did not bat against the UAE but claimed one wicket, while he managed just four runs and went wicketless in the third match against South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps have named off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie as the replacement for the injured Michael Bracewell for the remainder of the tournament.

McConchie, who had been travelling with the squad in India as a reserve, received approval from the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to formally replace Bracewell in the squad.

Bracewell was ruled out after sustaining an injury while carrying out support duties during New Zealand’s match against Afghanistan on February 8 in Chennai.

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand are on the verge of qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

They currently sit second in their group with two wins and one defeat from three matches and need just one more victory to confirm their place in the next round.

New Zealand squad:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie.