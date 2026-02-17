La Liga: Girona stun Barcelona in Catalan derby thriller

Girona's Arnau Martinez reacts against FC Barcelona in LaLiga on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

GIRONA: Girona FC made a thrilling comeback to win FC Barcelona 2-1 in an electric Catalan derby here at Estadi Montilivi stadium on Monday, a blow to the visitors' hopes of becoming top of La Liga again.

Barcelona, who wanted to find their way back to the top, controlled early on, but they ended frustratingly with inept finishing.

Raphinha hit the post, and Lamine Yamal saw a debatable penalty on the same post in first-half stoppage time following the foul on Dani Olmo.

It was not until the 59th minute that the breakthrough came with Pau Cubarsi lifting the head of a short corner cross by Jules Kounde to head the ball back into the net.

But Girona answered nearly instantly and levelled after three minutes as Thomas Lemar, on the left, converted after a perilous delivery by Vladyslav Vanat.

The confidence of the hosts rose as the game began, and Bryan Gil's pace continued to disturb the high defensive line of Barcelona.

The match was a draw after Joan Garcia made a number of good saves, but Girona scored a late goal in the 87th minute.

Joel Roca had a beautiful build-up to Fran Beltran, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner, and celebrations went crazy in Montilivi.

Barcelona continued to attack in pursuit of an equaliser, despite Roca being sent off in added time, and failed to score the penalty.

The loss results in them losing two points to Real Madrid, who sit at the top, and Girona rises to 12th, no longer in the fight over relegation.