Tyreek Hill waived by Miami Dolphins after failing physical

An undated picture of Wide receiver Tyreek Hill. — Instagram/ cheetah

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was waived instantly by the Miami Dolphins after he could not pass a physical, thus ending abruptly his three-year tenure in Florida, the team announced on Monday.

During his first 10 years in the NFL, Hill, 31, has been chosen to eight Pro Bowls and has proven himself to be one of the most potent offensive weapons in the league.

But, right now, he is in recovery of a serious knee injury, which happened in September when he experienced a dislocated knee and several torn ligaments, including the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

On Monday, the Dolphins confirmed the departure of Hill by claiming that there was a failed medical evaluation. James Daniels, an offensive lineman, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, a wide receiver, were also released as part of a larger overhaul of the squad.

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, nicknamed ‘the Cheetah’ due to his lightning speed and contributed to their Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

In 2022, he was traded to Miami in a salary-cap move and proceeded to become the sixth-ranked receiver in the NFL in receiving yards under the franchise. Miami had suffered two straight losing seasons the previous term, and this necessitated a change in leadership.

Mike McDaniel has since been replaced by Jeff Hafley and is charged with the mission of replacing the roster. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has also been linked with a possible exit as Dolphin reinvents its future.