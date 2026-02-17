Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, IRE vs ZIM Match 32

Ireland and Zimbabwe face off in the 32nd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 17. 2026. — Geo Super

PALLEKELE: The 32nd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Ireland and Zimbabwe here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Squads

Ireland: Sam Topping, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c), Ben White and Craig Young.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava and Ben Curran.