New Zealand vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NZ vs CAN Match 31

New Zealand and Canada face off in the 31st match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on February 17. 2026. — Geo Super

CHENNAI: The 31st match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between New Zealand and Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on Tuesday.

This will be the first T20I encounter between New Zealand and Canada.

Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie.

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva and Yuvraj Samra.