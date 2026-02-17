Fatima Sana's all-round heroics help Pakistan avoid whitewash against South Africa

Fatima Sana of Pakistan during the 1st Women's T20I match between South Africa and Pakistan at JB Marks Oval on February 10, 2026 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. - AFP

BENONI: Skipper Fatima Sana produced an outstanding all-round performance to guide Pakistan to a 53-run victory over South Africa in the third T20I, preventing a series whitewash, at Willowmoore Park on Monday.

Despite the loss, the hosts secured the three-match series 2-1.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 144-7 in 20 overs, with Fatima top-scoring and remaining unbeaten on 47 off 30 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes.

The innings got off to a rocky start as openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza were dismissed for ducks — Muneeba run out by Karabo Meso off Laura Wolvaardt’s support, while Gull was sent back by Masabata Klaas.

Ayesha Zafar played a crucial cameo of 19 off 21 balls, featuring a six before falling to Nonkululeko Mlaba. Sidra Amin contributed 26 off 25 balls with two fours but was the second batter run out.

Natalia Pervaiz scored seven before being dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka, and Aliya Riaz added 26 off 25 balls, hitting three fours, before being the third run-out victim.

For South Africa, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba claimed one wicket each.

In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 91 in 16.5 overs, with Pakistan’s bowling spearheaded by Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana.

Annerie Dercksen top-scored with 30 off 38 balls, including three fours, while Nadine de Klerk made 27 off 30 balls with four boundaries.

Lara Goodall and skipper Laura Wolvaardt added 11 runs each, with the rest of the batting lineup failing to make an impact.

Sadia Iqbal led the bowling effort for Pakistan, finishing with 3/18 in 3.5 overs. Fatima Sana picked up two wickets, and Ayesha Zafar contributed one more, sealing a convincing win for Pakistan.