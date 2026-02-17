T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand announce Michael Bracewell's replacement

Michael Bracewell of New Zealand during an New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 07, 2026 in Chennai, India. - AFP

CHENNAI: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie as the replacement for injured Michael Bracewell ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

McConchie, who had travelled with the squad in India as a reserve, received official approval from the Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to replace Bracewell in the New Zealand squad.

Bracewell has been ruled out after sustaining an injury while carrying out support duties during New Zealand’s match against Afghanistan on February 8 in Chennai.

The ETC comprises Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative) and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

McConchie, who captains the Canterbury Kings in the Super Smash, has featured in 133 T20 matches — including 12 internationals — during his 14-year professional career. He has led the Kings to six consecutive Super Smash Grand Finals.

The 34-year-old made his international debut in 2021 during a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur, claiming seven wickets and finishing as New Zealand’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Having waited patiently for his opportunity, he described the moment as a dream come true and reiterated his commitment to contributing to the team’s campaign in India and Sri Lanka.

“It’s pretty surreal to be here. It doesn’t get much better than a World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. You’re always striving to wear the fern, and to get the call up is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to contributing in any way I can," McConchie said.

Its is pertinent to mention that New Zealand are on the verge of qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

They currently sit second in the group with two wins and one defeat from three matches and require just one more victory to seal their place in the next round.

Updated New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie.