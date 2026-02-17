Sannia Ashfaq breaks silence after Imad Wasim announces second marriage

Imad Wasim's wife Sannia Ashfaq in a pleasant mood during the match against Multan Sultans. — X

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has broken her silence following the cricketer’s announcement of his second marriage, making strong allegations against her former partner.

Sannia took to Instagram on Monday to share a strongly worded response amid the controversy.

In her statement, she accused Wasim of betrayal and claimed that recent developments had validated her long-standing concerns.

Expressing anguish over the impact of the situation on her family, she said she could no longer remain silent and demanded accountability.

“Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through,” Ashfaq wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Wasim revealed through an Instagram post that he has married Nyla Raja.

In a brief statement, the 37-year-old — who represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is — described the period following the breakdown of his first marriage as “one of the hardest chapters” of his life.

He said his silence during the fallout had led to Nyla being unfairly judged and subjected to criticism.

“With the grace of Allah and the guidance of my parents, I have now married Nyla. This step was taken thoughtfully and with clear intention, to build a life rooted in peace, stability and mutual respect,” Wasim wrote.

“Nyla has brought calm, dignity and strength into my life, and I stand by this decision with complete conviction,” he added.

For the unversed, Wasim announced his divorce from Sannia in December last year. The couple had married in 2019 and share three children.