Imad Wasim announces marriage with Nyla Raja

Pakistan's Imad Wasim celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his second marriage to Nyla Raja through an Instagram post on Monday.

In a brief statement, the all-rounder, who represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, termed his life after his first marriage with Sannia Ashfaq "one of the hardest chapters" and stressed that his silence during the fallout period resulted in Nyla being unfairly judged and subjected to undeserved criticism.

"I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change," Imad's statement read.

"I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret.

"My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse."

The 37-year-old then announced that he had now been married to Nyla, whom he credited for bringing calm and strength into his life and asserted that he stands by his decision with full "conviction".

"With the grace of Allah and the guidance of my parents, I have now married Nyla. This step was taken thoughtfully and with clear intention, to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect.

"Nyla has brought calm, dignity, and strength into my life, and I stand by this decision with complete conviction."

For the unversed, the national cricketer announced his divorce from Sannia in December last year. They tied the knot in 2019 and share three children.