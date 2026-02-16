Dolphins release Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb: reports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on September 7, 2025. — Reuters

The Miami Dolphins are releasing decorated veterans Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb in cost-cutting moves, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Releasing Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who turns 32 on March 1, will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the 2026 salary cap, per ESPN.

Parting ways with Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher who led the team in sacks last season, will save Miami $7.3 million with an immediate release or $20.2 million as a post-June 1 release. He turns 30 on June 24.

With the additional releases of receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and guard James Daniels, NFL Network reported that Miami is clearing at least $56 million in 2026 cap space as new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley begin reshaping the roster.

Tyreek Hill is recovering from a torn ACL and dislocated knee sustained in a late-September win against the New York Jets. The five-time All-Pro will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

sources:="" miami’s="" eight-time="" pro-bowl="" wr="" tyreek="" hill="" is="" being="" released.="" turns="" 32="" on="" march="" 1,="" recovering="" from="" a="" dislocated="" knee="" and="" torn="" acl,="" now="" will="" be="" an="" unrestricted="" free="" agent="" for="" the="" first="" time="" in="" his="" nfl="" career.



his="" release="" save="" dolphins="" $22.8="" million…="" pic.twitter.com="" xk1ugfswyg<="" a><="" p>—="" adam="" schefter="" (@adamschefter)="" >february="" 16,="" 2026<="" blockquote>="" <="" script>"="">

Tyreek caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown in four starts before his season-ending injury. He has 819 career receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns in 145 games (127 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-21) and the Dolphins.

NFL Network said Chubb's release had been anticipated after Miami restructured his contract last year, resulting in a hefty $31.2 million cap hit for 2026.

Chubb, 29, started all 17 games in 2025 after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. He led the Dolphins in sacks (8.5) and quarterback hits (20) and recorded 47 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The veteran outside linebacker enters free agency with 48 career sacks, 112 QB hits, 303 tackles, 15 forced fumbles and one interception in 90 games (89 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2018-22) and the Dolphins. Denver drafted Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in 2018.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 28, signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal last March and caught 11 passes for 89 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games (three starts).

Daniels, 28, signed a three-year, $24 million deal last March and played only three snaps before sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 1.

Releasing Daniels saves Miami $6.5 million against the cap in 2027, and cutting Westbrook-Ikhine saves $1.5 million against the cap in 2026.