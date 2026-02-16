T20 World Cup 2026: Group B points table after Sri Lanka beat Australia to reach Super Eights

Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 16, 2026. — ICC

PALLEKELE: Co-hosts Sri Lanka registered a thumping eight-wicket victory over Australia in the high-stakes Group B match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, Australia registered a formidable total of 181 all out in their 20 overs, courtesy of a century-plus opening partnership between Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh.

Head remained the top-scorer for Australia with a brisk 56 off 29 deliveries with the help of seven fours and three sixes, while Marsh smashed eight fours and two sixes on his way to a 27-ball 54.

The rest of the Australian batters, however, failed to bank on the flamboyant start, with only wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis (27) and experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (22) managing double figures besides the openers.

Dushan Hemantha spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling charge with three wickets for 37 runs in his four overs, followed by Dushmantha Chameera with two, while Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, the home side made light work of the 182-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was right-handed opener Pathum Nissanka, who top-scored with an unbeaten century, making 100 off just 52 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

Nissanka was supported by fellow top-order batter Kusal Mendis, who contributed with a brisk 51 off 38 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six. The duo also shared a 97-run stand for the second wicket.

The eight-wicket victory, which marked Sri Lanka's third in as many games, consolidated their top spot in Group B standings and propelled them into the Super Eights with a match to spare, scheduled to be played against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

On the contrary, the outcome of the recently concluded fixture inflicted a major dent to Australia's Super Eights qualification scenario as they remained third with just two points in three matches.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Sri Lanka 3 3 0 6 2.462 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984 Australia 3 1 2 2 0.414 Ireland 3 1 2 2 0.150 Oman 3 0 3 0 -4.546

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are in a strong position to join Sri Lanka in qualifying for the next stage as they are second in the Group B standings of the T20 World Cup 2026 with four points in two matches and need just one more victory out of their remaining two matches against Ireland and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on Tuesday and February 19, respectively.

As a result, Australia have become dependent on the outcome of the remaining Group B matches as they would need Sri Lanka to win their remaining group-stage fixture against Zimbabwe, besides Ireland to register a narrow triumph over the Chevrons.

If both results go in their favour, Australia would then have to beat Oman by a massive margin to pip both Zimbabwe and Ireland in terms of net run rate to secure second position and qualify for the Super Eights.