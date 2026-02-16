Kusal Mendis joins Babar Azam in elusive list of T20I batters

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 16, 2026. — ICC

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka's experienced top-order batter Kusal Mendis broke into an elusive list by smashing a blistering half-century against Australia in their recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The half-century marked Mendis's third consecutive in the mega event as he also amassed the milestone in each of Sri Lanka's first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Ireland and Oman, respectively.

Mendis kicked off his campaign with an unbeaten 56 off 43 deliveries against Ireland and backed it up with an equally blazing 61 from 45 balls.

As a result, Mendis became only the fifth batter in the history of men's T20 World Cups to smash three consecutive half-centuries, joining the likes of compatriot Mahela Jayawardene, India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Batters to score three consecutive half-centuries in men's T20 World Cups

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 2010 Virat Kohli (India) – 2016-2021 Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 2021 KL Rahul (India) – 2021 Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 2026

For the unversed, Mendis played a pivotal role in leading Sri Lanka to register their highest successful T20I run chase in home conditions by scoring a brisk half-century, scoring 51 off 38 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six.

He also shared a 97-run partnership for the second wicket with opener Pathum Nissanka, who steered Sri Lanka over the line in 18 overs with an unbeaten century, scoring 100 off 52 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

The victory marked Sri Lanka's third in as many games and propelled them into the Super Eights stage with a match to spare.