T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka crush Australia to qualify for Super Eights

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (left) and Pavan Rathnayake bump fists during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 16, 2026. — ICC

PALLEKELE: Pathum Nissanka smashed an unbeaten century to help Sri Lanka successfully chase down the daunting 182-run target and beat Australia by eight wickets in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The victory marked Sri Lanka's third in as many matches and propelled them into the Super Eights stage.

Set to chase 182, the home side struck the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 12 balls to spare, courtesy of an anchoring 97-run partnership for the second wicket.

The co-hosts got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as left-handed opener Kusal Perera (one) fell victim to Marcus Stoinis in the second over with just eight runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Mendis joined Nissanka in the middle, and the duo forced an astounding recovery by putting together 97 runs at a brisk pace.

The crucial partnership was eventually broken by Stoinis in the 13th over by dismissing Mendis, who made an important 51 off 38 deliveries with the help of six sixes and a four.

Nissanka, on the other hand, continued the onslaught and ultimately steered Sri Lanka over the line in the 18th over with an unbeaten century, scoring 100 off 52 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

He was supported by middle-order Pavan Rathnayake, who made 28 not out from 15 balls with the help of six fours.

Stoinis, who returned expensive bowling figures of 2/46 in his four overs, remained the solitary wicket-taker for Australia.

Put into bat first, Australia registered a formidable total of 181 all out in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from their opening pair of Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh and Head gave Australia a blazing start by putting together 104 runs inside nine overs, with both scoring half-centuries, but their middle order failed to relay the momentum, and the 2021 champions had to settle for below 200.

Head remained the top-scorer for Australia with a 29-ball 56, followed by Marsh, who made 54 off 27 deliveries, while Josh Inglis (27) and Glenn Maxwell (22) were the other two to amass double figures.

Dushan Hemantha spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling charge with three wickets for 37 runs in his four overs, followed by Dushmantha Chameera with two, while Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis chipped in with one scalp apiece.