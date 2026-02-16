David Price shares thoughts on Tyson Fury’s comeback fight

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (right) and Arslanbek Makhmudov. — Instagram/Reuters

David Price has shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury’s comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fury, in his last two fights, was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, the only boxer to beat him in his career, after which the Briton announced his retirement from boxing last January.

However, the former world heavyweight champion reversed his decision for a fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is considered to be his tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

Makhmudov, in the same period in which Fury was far from action, was competing. Last time out, he defeated British boxer Dave Allen by a unanimous decision at the end of 2025.

Speaking to Boxing News, Price provided an honest verdict on how the fight might go for Tyson Fury.

“I think it’s a wise pick, to be honest. Obviously, given the fact that Makhmudov has beaten a name in the UK in his last fight in Dave Allen and has looked good enough doing so I think it’s a wise pick,” Price said.

“We know he can be beaten, we know he can be hurt, he’s not invincible but he’s going to keep Tyson Fury switched on, lively, he’s going to be a threat, which is what Tyson Fury need, he’s doesn’t need to be in with someone that he thinks that – look what happen in the Francis Ngannou fight, Tyson Fury got complacent and nearly lost, he can’t afford that this time round.

“He needs someone that will get him switched on, and Makhmudov can do that. His defence is attack, which will also create opening for Fury. I think it’s a good pick.”