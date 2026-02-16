T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka suffer injury scare during Australia clash

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana (centre) walks off the field during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 16, 2026. — AFP

PALLEKELE: Emerging Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana walked off the field during their high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia, underway here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The incident occurred in the third over of Australia's innings when Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka brought in Pathirana into the attack, who, however, looked in visible discomfort as soon as he entered his follow-through.

The right-arm pacer managed to bowl four deliveries before going down, favouring his left leg, with physios rushing onto the field to attend to the 23-year-old.

After receiving brief medical attention, Pathirana limped off the field, for which he was helped by his teammates, while captain Shanaka completed the over and was hit for a boundary by Travis Head.

Pathirana's untimely injury forced the home side to alter their plans and make tweaks to their bowling attack, including forcing captain Shanaka to bowl another over to fill in the void.

The injury-hit Sri Lanka bowling attack was dominated by Australia's opening pair of captain Mitchell Marsh and Head, who raised a century-plus partnership to give the 2021 champions a desired start to their must-win fixture.

Head was ultimately removed by Dushan Hemantha in the ninth over, and his dismissal followed two more wickets as top-order batter Cameron Green and skipper Marsh followed suit within two overs.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Australia had accumulated 127/3 in 12 overs, with Tim David and wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis at the crease.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.