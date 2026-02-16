Carlos Alcaraz makes astonishing admission after Australian Open glory

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Brandon Nakashima at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has made an astonishing admission after becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam in Australia.

Alcaraz made history over two weeks ago when he dismissed Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena to claim the Australian Open on February 1 and cement himself as the undisputed world number one.

At the age of 22, the Spaniard has already cemented himself as one of the greats in the sport. Winning seven majors and has spent 59 weeks and counting atop the ATP rankings.

Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have already branded Alcaraz as a “legend”. But the young Spanish tennis sensation doesn’t see things that way.

Ahead of his opening match in Doha against Arthur Rinderknech, the top seed admitted that he only saw “weaknesses” in his game.

“Obviously I can see myself that [I have had] a lot of success so far, winning the biggest tournaments in the world,” Alcaraz said ahead of the Qatar Open.

“But I just see myself with weaknesses. A lot of players, I know that they're trying to catch me up in terms of they are studying my game, they study how I play, trying to beat me, trying to challenge me.”

Carlos Alcaraz added that he needs to be ready for every upcoming challenge and has to improve some aspects of his game.

“I have to be ready for that, and I have to see where my level is, where my tennis is. I have to try to put myself in their minds and think what they could do when playing against me,” he added.

“So that's what I mean about saying I have to improve some things. Obviously, you cannot be lagging in the level, you just have to keep it going.”