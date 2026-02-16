T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (right) flips the coin as Australia's Mitchell Marsh makes the call at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 16, 2026. — ICC

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the 30th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Head-to-head

Historically, Sri Lanka and Australia have come face-to-face 26 times in T20Is, with the latter leading the head-to-head record with 16 victories, compared to the Lions' 10.

Matches: 26

Australia: 16

Sri Lanka: 10

Form Guide

Australia and Sri Lanka enter the high-stakes Group B match with contrasting momenta as the co-hosts are unbeaten after their first two T20 World Cup 2026 matches, while the 2021 champions suffered an upset defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe after making a triumphant start to their campaign against Ireland.

Sri Lanka are at the summit of the Group B standings with four points in two matches, just ahead of second-placed Zimbabwe due to a superior net run rate. Australia, on the other hand, are third with two points in as many games.

The upcoming fixture, as a result, is a must-win for Australia as a defeat would make them dependent on the outcome of the remaining Group B matches.

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, L, L (most recent first)

Australia: L, W, L, L, L